Crews plow all Eau Claire roads in anticipation of more snow, colder weather

Despite lower totals from the snow that fell Sunday into Monday, the City of Eau Claire ran a full-plow operation.
A City of Eau Claire Streets Division snow plow helps remove snow from roadways in the city...
A City of Eau Claire Streets Division snow plow helps remove snow from roadways in the city after snow and ice fell Dec. 26 and 27, 2021 in Wisconsin.(Jeff Ralph | WEAU)
By WEAU 13 News
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - With overnight snowfall Sunday night into Monday morning, the City of Eau Claire Streets Division was hard at work plowing roads Monday.

Streets Division Manager Steven Thompson said plows began removing snow and ice from roadways Sunday night, with a full crew arriving at 4 a.m. Monday to take care of the 97 miles of priority main roads and 68 miles of secondary main roads.

“Because it was raining and there was going to be cold temperatures [Tuesday night], we really thought it would be prudent to get that scraped off today while there was going to be some sun so that it didn’t freeze down tonight,” Thompson said.

Thompson said crews also plowed about 183 miles of side and residential streets even though there was less than three inches of total snowfall. Only the main roads were salted, however, with side streets receiving sand.

In addition to an announcement about free sand being made available for residents to take care of sidewalks, Thompson said it was important for people to follow alternate side parking ordinances in the city. In Eau Claire, that means parking on the odd-numbered side of the street on odd-numbered days and even-numbered side of the street on even-numbered days.

More details on how the City of Eau Claire prioritizes roadways, how it removes snow, and the city’s route maps are on the City of Eau Claire website.

