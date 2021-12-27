Advertisement

DHS: 15% of COVID-19 tests coming back positive; highest rate of 2021

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The percentage COVID-19 tests that are coming back positive in any given weeklong period topped the 15% mark for the first time since depths of the pandemic in Wisconsin last year, new Dept. of Health Services numbers show.

The percentage peaked at 15.4 on Christmas Day before retreating to a flat 15 percent as of Monday’s update. Prior to the recent surge, which has seen COVID-19 activity levels hit critical levels across the state, the seven-day rolling average for percent-positivity had not even breached double-digits since the first days of 2021.

The high rates come as the number of new cases remain plateaued in December at their highest levels of the year. The seven-day rolling-average currently stands at 3,375 cases per day over the previous week, DHS reports, which while being approximately 500 cases lower than the high points earlier this month, remain in line with the rest of December.

The latest DHS update included approximately 2,500 cases, which drove the total number cases to 967,173 since the pandemic began.

The seven-day rolling average for deaths from COVID-19 ticked up to 24 per day over the preceding week, putting the state on pace to eclipse 10,000 confirmed deaths stemming from the virus later this week. Currently, DHS has confirmed 9,928 deaths, although its numbers indicate another 1,100 people likely died because of COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE- Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers speaks during a news conference Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in...
Evers promises to fight election constitutional amendment
Madison Ballet is bringing The Nutcracker choreography online.
Breakthrough COVID cases force cancelation of ‘Nutcracker’
In this image from a Caltrans remote traffic video camera, snow is cleared from a shoulder lane...
Major storm dumps snow, closes mountain routes in California
Several crashes closed Interstate 94 in western Wisconsin Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021.
Icy roads lead to multiple crashes, road closures on I-94 Thursday

Latest News

Packers logo
Packers place four players on reserve/COVID-19 list
U.S Capitol
Student loan borrowers left wondering whether forgiveness is still possible
A mobile home explodes in Marquette County. Dec. 25, 2021.
Christmas Day explosion destroys home near Princeton
City of Eau Claire planning full plow operation, offering free sand Monday
City of Eau Claire planning full plow operation, offering free sand Monday