EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to give a Sunshine Award to Dr. Stephanie Bantel. Dr. Bantel is a doctor at the Krohn Clinic in Black River Falls. She is such an amazing doctor. She listens to what you have to say and makes sure you understand what’s going on before you leave her office. She is such a caring and loving physician and she deserves this reward in every way. She has been my doctor for a long time and has always taken good care of me. Thank you so much, Dr. Bantel.

Bridgette VanVoorhees

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.