I would like a Sunshine Award to go out to the Eau Claire Student Transit staff because they have been serving the Altoona and Eau Claire school districts since 1939. They are wonderful and they have a great staff and wonderful bus drivers. Please consider student Transit and their staff for the Sunshine Award.

Ryan Karls

