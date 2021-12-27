Advertisement

FRED ROMIG

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 2:02 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I want to nominate Fred Romig for the Sunshine Award.  Fred had a dream to light up the Gilman Parks and Bridges for Christmas with the help of his elves and many generous donations.  It has turned into a Christmas wonderland for all to enjoy.  Fred has kept this going for the past five years.  We want to thank Fred for all the countless behind the scenes hours he spends keeping those lights working, the hours of fixing lights before the season starts, nightly drives monitoring and repairing through the holiday season, and his creativity to add something new each year.  Fred, you have brought something special for the community to enjoy.  For those of you who haven’t visited the parks, come down and enjoy the holiday season.

Sandy Sromek

