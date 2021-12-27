Advertisement

Gov. Evers invited to deliver live State of the State address

Labor shortages, supply shortages and inflation rates are issues forcing families to pay more on items such as food and gas.
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Governor Tony Evers was asked by the Wisconsin Legislature Monday to speak on the state’s employment issues at a State of the State address in February.

According to Wisconsin Senate President Chris Kapenga and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, the legislature is seeking Gov. Evers’ input on how to best address the challenges facing the state, including the ‘short-term assistance’ that has turned into ‘long-term, unsustainable handouts.”

One of the biggest struggles across the state of Wisconsin is filling 130,000 job openings while 93,000 people are currently not working. Employers are continuing to offer incentives, but government dependency has kept employer’s from self-dependency, Kapenga and Vos said.

The live address, which was delivered virtually last year, is set to take place on February 15, 2022 at 7 p.m. in the Assembly Chambers.

