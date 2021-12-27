Advertisement

Packers place four players on reserve/COVID-19 list

Packers logo
Packers logo(WBAY)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Packers have placed four players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, general manager Brian Gutekunst announced on Monday.

Guard Ben Braden, linebackers Tipa Galeai and Ty Summers along with receiver Amari Rodgers were among those on the active roster placed on the list. Practice squad member RJ McIntosh, a defensive lineman, was placed on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Packers currently have cornerbacks Kevin King and Shemar Jean-Charles on the list, while defensive tackle Kenny Clark as activated from the list ahead of last Saturday’s game.

When Matt LaFleur was asked on Saturday about what the team plans to do to limit the risk of COVID-19 spreading in the locker room, he said, “the only thing we can do is try to be as responsible as possible outside of here. Try to mask up when we’re in the facility. Try to space out when we’re in the facility.”

He added it was a “helpless feeling” because some people don’t know how they get it. LaFleur said on Monday that the team is considering moving all meetings to a virtual format and only gathering in-person for practice to limit the spread.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE- Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers speaks during a news conference Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in...
Evers promises to fight election constitutional amendment
Madison Ballet is bringing The Nutcracker choreography online.
Breakthrough COVID cases force cancelation of ‘Nutcracker’
In this image from a Caltrans remote traffic video camera, snow is cleared from a shoulder lane...
Major storm dumps snow, closes mountain routes in California
Several crashes closed Interstate 94 in western Wisconsin Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021.
Icy roads lead to multiple crashes, road closures on I-94 Thursday

Latest News

UW women’s basketball cancels 2nd game because of COVID-19
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers is congratulated by Allen Lazard after throwing career...
Rodgers sets team record as Packers hold off Browns 24-22
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers celebrates after throwing career touchdown pass 443 during the...
Rodgers breaks Favre’s Packers record for career TD passes
Scene Stealers top plays 2021
SportScene 13 for Friday, December 24th