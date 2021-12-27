Packers place four players on reserve/COVID-19 list

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Packers have placed four players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, general manager Brian Gutekunst announced on Monday.

Guard Ben Braden, linebackers Tipa Galeai and Ty Summers along with receiver Amari Rodgers were among those on the active roster placed on the list. Practice squad member RJ McIntosh, a defensive lineman, was placed on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Packers currently have cornerbacks Kevin King and Shemar Jean-Charles on the list, while defensive tackle Kenny Clark as activated from the list ahead of last Saturday’s game.

When Matt LaFleur was asked on Saturday about what the team plans to do to limit the risk of COVID-19 spreading in the locker room, he said, “the only thing we can do is try to be as responsible as possible outside of here. Try to mask up when we’re in the facility. Try to space out when we’re in the facility.”

He added it was a “helpless feeling” because some people don’t know how they get it. LaFleur said on Monday that the team is considering moving all meetings to a virtual format and only gathering in-person for practice to limit the spread.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.