Record number of people utilize Gundersen drive-thru COVID testing

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Hundreds of people made their way to the north side of La Crosse Monday, hoping to get tested for COVID-19.

Gundersen Health System has offered a drive-thru lab on Mulberry Lane since October 2020, providing a convenient and quick testing location for the community.

Over the past two weeks, lab manager Jennifer Schliep says her staff have treated the highest number of people since the site opened.

“The holidays have a lot to do with it, and a lot of patients are traveling, so they need their COVID test,” Schliep explained. “There are also students and employees that are being exposed.”

More than 500 patients had gone through the lab as of 2:30 PM Monday, but starting Tuesday, there will be a limit on the total number that can be tested in a given day.

“During the weekday, Monday-Friday, we’re going to cap it at 600 patients,” Schliep said. “On Saturday and Sunday, we will cap it at 300.”

“My staff was getting very exhausted, and they were very much asking to have a cap on it [patients],” Schliep added.

Patients need a doctor’s order to be tested, and results are returned in 24-48 hours.

Staff are doing their best to keep up with demand, but there are some ways that the community can help their efforts.

“Only get tested if you need it, if you have symptoms, if you’ve been exposed, and don’t over abuse the system,” Schliep detailed. “My best advice is to get vaccinated, that’s the biggest thing we can do at this point to keep our volumes on a decrease rather than going up again.”

Gundersen anticipates the final Monday number to surpass 700 patients, and even with the cap, the high volume is expected to continue.

“We have another big holiday coming up this weekend, so my guess is it’s going to be like this for another two to three weeks,” Schliep said.

The drive-thru lab is open Monday-Friday from 8 AM-4:30 PM, and on Saturday and Sunday from 8 AM-12 PM.

