Santa flies in by helicopter to deliver Christmas presents to children

MENOMONIE Wis. (WEAU) - Santa Claus was very busy this year delivering presents to kids around the world, including the Chippewa Valley.

In Dunn County, Santa handed out presents to children himself and he did it in style.

On Christmas day, Santa made a stop at the Menomonie Police Department on his annual route across the world.

“Wasn’t it so awesome he drove in the helicopter and he was waiving to everybody,” Amanda Eder said.

With the help of some elves, a helicopter, and the officers with Menomonie PD, Santa was able to bring smiles, holiday cheer, and gifts to children.

“I think it was amazing and it was a great experience,” Eder said. “The both of them were like I thought Santa rode a sleigh, not a helicopter.”

Romeo Watermolen got a chance to sit on St. Nick’s lap and receive a few gifts that included some clothes, a skateboard, and a dinosaur LEGO set.

“I can build a tyrannosaurus, triceratops and pterodactyl,” Watermolen said.

Bella Raisley also got some clothes, a sled, and some new art supplies.

“I got a kitty sleigh and a LOL ball and coloring pencils and coloring books and styling stencils,” Raisley said.

Santa said it was amazing to be able to bring holiday cheer to Romeo, Bella, and the other kids who were there.

“It’s been a phenomenal, phenomenal experience this year to watch all the kids have a very merry Christmas and that’s just something that can’t be beat,” Santa said.

Helper elf Zack Arvold, with Ace Helicopters, says spreading Christmas joy to kids never gets old.

“We just, we love doing this,” Arvold said. “We’ve been doing this for eight years now we just love giving back to the community and we really just want to thank all the people that donated to this cause. We just love seeing kids happy and bringing the joy of Christmas”

As Santa said, the feeling of making Christmas merry and brighter for children can’t be beat.

“It’s really, it’s everything within the world, making sure that, you know there’s joy put in those little minds especially in times, times aren’t always the best right, and to be able to see them come and smile and laugh and jump, have a good time no matter how cold it is outside,” Santa said. “They’re running around having a ball and it’s everything.”

All the gifts were donated by the community to help Sant give kids an even brighter, merrier Christmas weekend.

