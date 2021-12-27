Snow returns with slippery travel likely into the Monday morning commute

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - After a dry holiday weekend for most of us, the next round of accumulating snow will be spreading into Western Wisconsin through the first part of tonight. The snow will continue for several hours before tapering off into early Monday morning. The area is under a winter weather advisory from 6 PM until 6 AM Monday morning for impacts to travel from accumulating snow and the potential for some light icing mainly south of Eau Claire.

A winter weather advisory covers most of Western Wisconsin (WEAU)

The overall quick pace of this system means much of the expected snowfall accumulations will come in a 4-6 hour timeframe, before a dry slot lifts up into our area. Snow will then start to taper off to snow showers and possibly some freezing drizzle which may linger into at least the first few hours of Monday morning. Expect slippery road conditions through the overnight and into the Monday morning commute. One positive is that temperatures will be slowing rising into Monday morning, reaching above freezing for a time, before colder air returns into Monday afternoon. With precipitation winding down and these rising temperatures, road conditions may be able to improve fairly quickly. The remainder of Monday will be dry as partial sunshine begins to develop for the afternoon. It will be on the windy side however, as that colder air arrives from the northwest. This will be an all snow event north of Eau Claire, where the highest snowfall amounts are expected, possibly up around a half foot in places, while to the south, an icy/wintry mix will likely lead to lower snow amounts.

Highest snow amounts expected in northern areas Sunday night. (WEAU)

Enjoy the break from the snow while it lasts, as a very similar storm system is forecast to track up from the southwest, bringing more accumulating snowfall to our area on Tuesday and into Tuesday night. You can keep up to date on all the forecast details on our weather page right here on weau.com.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.