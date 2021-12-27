Advertisement

University of Minnesota asks state for nearly $1 billion

The University of Minnesota is the largest public college or university in the state of...
The University of Minnesota is the largest public college or university in the state of Minnesota.
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 9:47 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - The University of Minnesota is asking legislators for almost $1 billion in funding next year.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that the $935 million request includes $473 million to upgrade infrastructure at five campuses; $185 million for campus security and sustainability projects, such as solar power generation; and $65 million to expand student scholarships.

The request comes with the state sitting on a historic $7.7 billion budget surplus.

The larger Minnesota State system of 30 community colleges and seven universities wants about $353 million from lawmakers next year.

Republican Jason Rarick, vice chairman of the state Senate’s higher education committee, said he supports more money for scholarships and campus police but he wants to scrutinize administrator pay.

