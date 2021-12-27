Advertisement

UW women’s basketball cancels 2nd game because of COVID-19

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin’s women’s basketball team has canceled its second consecutive game because of positive COVID-19 tests within the program.

On Monday, the university announced the Dec. 30 matchup against Big Ten rival Purdue at the Kohl Center will not be played and UW gave no indication that it would be re-scheduled.

How the game would count will come down to the conference’s forfeiture policy and would be announced in the next few days, the athletics department explained.

The university did not say if tickets would be refunded or if ticketholders would be able to use them at another game. Anyone who purchased tickets to the game will be contacted by the university with more information about what they will need to do next.

This is the second home game lost to the virus. UW already nixed its game against Eastern Illinois last week, citing positive tests in the program.

That game was supposed to be part of a double-header last Thursday with the men’s team. The men’s game was eventually scratched after the Badgers’ first opponent Morgan State University dropped out because of COVID-19 within the GMU program, forcing UW to scramble to find a replacement opponent. After enlisting George Mason University to come to Madison, the UW men’s team itself was forced to cancel because COVID-19 was now spreading in the men’s program.

The next women’s game is set for Wednesday, Jan. 5, against Indiana University, at the Kohl Center.

correction: The story has been corrected to reflect that Morgan State had been the original opponent for the men's team, and were replaced by George Mason University.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE- Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers speaks during a news conference Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in...
Evers promises to fight election constitutional amendment
Madison Ballet is bringing The Nutcracker choreography online.
Breakthrough COVID cases force cancelation of ‘Nutcracker’
In this image from a Caltrans remote traffic video camera, snow is cleared from a shoulder lane...
Major storm dumps snow, closes mountain routes in California
Several crashes closed Interstate 94 in western Wisconsin Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021.
Icy roads lead to multiple crashes, road closures on I-94 Thursday

Latest News

Wisconsin's Sam Stange (3) during the third period of an NCAA college hockey game against...
Wisconsin, Minnesota-Duluth hockey to scrimmage in Chippewa Falls
Barry Alvarez will work with Warren on College Football Playoff expansion, television and bowl...
Barry Alvarez to join Big Ten as special advisor
Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren speaks during a Big Ten NCAA college football media days...
Big Ten says schools will decide on COVID-19 protocols
Camp Randall Stadium (Source: UW Madison)
UW Athletics home events will be held at full capacity next season
Chris McIntosh is expected to be named the new Athletic Director at the University of Wisconsin.
Reports: Chris McIntosh to be promoted to Badgers athletic director