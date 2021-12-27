Advertisement

WI broadband expansion work vows to provde high-speed access statewide

Federal broadband spending could be "transformational" for underserved communities.
Federal broadband spending could be "transformational" for underserved communities.
By Erin Sullivan
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 8:00 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - President Joe Biden’s $1.2 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal (Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act) promises to benefit Wisconsin on several fronts, including broadband expansion.

US Secretary of Commerce, Gina Raimondo, said from browsing the web to working or learning from home and even virtual doctors’ appointments, having reliable, high-speed internet has grown to be an essential part of everyday life.

It’s also one that more than 300,000 Wisconsinites currently do not have access to or can’t afford. “So many folks in Wisconsin live in rural communities, there is no broadband. If you live in a city, maybe you live in Milwaukee, there is broadband but it’s not affordable. We’ve got to fix all of that,” said Secretary Raimondo.

White House officials stated in a fact sheet that “5.5% of Wisconsin residents live in areas where, under the FCC’s benchmark, there is no broadband.”

Of the $65 billion allocated to Wisconsin under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal, the White House said at least $100 million will go towards installing more broadband infrastructure and helping residents pay for access to it. “Almost a quarter of folks in Wisconsin will be eligible for money to help them pay for broadband,” Secretary Raimondo said, referencing the Affordability Connectivity Benefit, which aims to help low-income families pay for the internet bills.

White House officials said 1,246,000 or 22% of people in Wisconsin will be eligible for that benefit.

Another piece to helping residents is ensuring broadband companies are being transparent with pricing. “A requirement of any company that’s participating in the program is that they have price transparency. That they allow the consumers to comparison shop,” explained Secretary Raimondo.

Secretary Raimondo said high-speed broadband means a better economy, with more opportunities to work from home and promote small businesses. One demographic that she believes will particularly benefit are mothers who are caring for children while working from home.

“I’ve talked to so many women during the pandemic who couldn’t hold down a traditional office job, but they started selling things online. They started a small business to sell online. They started services to businesses online. But they need broadband to do that,” said Secretary Raimondo.

Secretary Raimondo said work of laying the fiber itself is also expected to create thousands of new jobs in Wisconsin over the next several years, which she said are often well-paying, union jobs.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several crashes closed Interstate 94 in western Wisconsin Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021.
Icy roads lead to multiple crashes, road closures on I-94 Thursday
No one was hurt after a Christmas morning rollover crash northeast of Readstown on Dec. 25, 2021.
No one hurt after Christmas morning rollover crash in Vernon County
Generic crash
Names released in crash that killed mother, unborn child
Stacker compiled Metacritic data on all Christmas movies and ranked them according to their...
Best Christmas movies of all time, according to critics
The Market & Johnson Star
The Market & Johnson Star

Latest News

Santa flew in on a helicopter to make a special Christmas delivery
Santa flies in by helicopter to deliver Christmas presents to children
SkyWarn 13 Forecast 12/26/2021 6 p.m.
SkyWarn 13 Forecast 12/26/2021 6 p.m.
A winter weather advisory covers most of Western Wisconsin
Snow returns with slippery travel likely into the Monday morning commute
Madison Ballet is bringing The Nutcracker choreography online.
Breakthrough COVID cases force cancelation of ‘Nutcracker’