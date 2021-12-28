3 people hurt in separate single-vehicle crashes in Pierce County

PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Three people are hurt after separate single-vehicle crashes in Pierce County last week.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said an 18-year-old woman and a 69-year-old woman were hurt after crashes in rural parts of Pierce County on Dec. 24, while a 51-year-old man was injured after a crash on Dec. 22.

At 10:18 a.m. on Christmas Eve, the 18-year-old woman from Elmwood was driving north on Highway 128 in the Town of Spring Lake when she lost control of her car near County Highway B and hit a guardrail. At 1:14 p.m. the same day, the 69-year-old woman from Prescott was driving east on Highway 10 in the Town of Oak Grove when her car went into the ditch near 620th Avenue. Both women were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries after their crashes. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office credits the Spring Valley Fire Department and Elmwood Area Ambulance with assistance in the earlier crash and the Prescott Fire Department, Prescott Police Department and Allina Health Ambulance Service with assistance in the later crash.

On Dec. 22, a 51-year-old man from River Falls lost control of his vehicle while driving north on County Highway F in the Town of Clifton, crashing into a power pole near County Highway MM at 5:22 p.m. on Dec. 22. The man was taken to Hudson Hospital with unknown injuries. The Sheriff’s Office credits the Prescott Fire Department and Allina Health Ambulance Service with assistance with the crash.

