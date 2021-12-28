Another round of snow today, expect a slippery evening commute

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Our brief break from the wintry weather comes to an end today, as a band of accumulating snowfall tracks up into Western Wisconsin through Minnesota and Iowa. This will be associated with a stretched out area of low pressure with one center up to our northwest and the primary low passing well to our south. Because we fall in between the two main areas of lift with these systems, the snow should end up being fairly short in duration and overall accumulations will be limited. Nonetheless, the National Weather Service has a winter weather advisory posted for all of Western Wisconsin, starting at 9am in southern areas and by noon in the Chippewa Valley. The advisory will expire at 9pm this evening.

A winter weather advisory will be in effect Tuesday for all of Western Wisconsin (WEAU)

Heading to work this morning or running any errands should go smoothly, as the snow is not expected to arrive until early this afternoon, though a few stray flurries or snow showers are possible earlier. The snow should fall steadily for a good 3-4 hours and could have a few heavier bursts but overall intensity should remain light to moderate. Plan on a slow drive home as some snow should still be falling and roads are likely to be slick.

Snow will make for poor driving conditions this afternoon (WEAU)

A dry slot will then quickly take over, bringing an end to any snow accumulations, but this may transition to a bit of freezing drizzle as we go through this evening. Total accumulations will generally be on the lighter side, but enough to create slippery roads and travel headaches. Most places are look at a few inches in general, while the best chances to pick up three or more inches should be in far southern counties where the snow has an earlier start.

Expected snowfall through Tuesday evening (WEAU)

Once this system exits tonight, drier air will allow for partial clearing and it will get cold again with readings back down in the single digits to start our Wednesday morning. There will be a chance for some flurries on Thursday, otherwise these final days of 2021 should be just cold and mainly dry.

