Advertisement

Another round of snow today, expect a slippery evening commute

The entire area is under a Winter Weather Advisory with snow likely Tuesday.
The entire area is under a Winter Weather Advisory with snow likely Tuesday.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)
By Darren Maier
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 12:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Our brief break from the wintry weather comes to an end today, as a band of accumulating snowfall tracks up into Western Wisconsin through Minnesota and Iowa. This will be associated with a stretched out area of low pressure with one center up to our northwest and the primary low passing well to our south. Because we fall in between the two main areas of lift with these systems, the snow should end up being fairly short in duration and overall accumulations will be limited. Nonetheless, the National Weather Service has a winter weather advisory posted for all of Western Wisconsin, starting at 9am in southern areas and by noon in the Chippewa Valley. The advisory will expire at 9pm this evening.

A winter weather advisory will be in effect Tuesday for all of Western Wisconsin
A winter weather advisory will be in effect Tuesday for all of Western Wisconsin(WEAU)

Heading to work this morning or running any errands should go smoothly, as the snow is not expected to arrive until early this afternoon, though a few stray flurries or snow showers are possible earlier. The snow should fall steadily for a good 3-4 hours and could have a few heavier bursts but overall intensity should remain light to moderate. Plan on a slow drive home as some snow should still be falling and roads are likely to be slick.

Snow will make for poor driving conditions this afternoon
Snow will make for poor driving conditions this afternoon(WEAU)

A dry slot will then quickly take over, bringing an end to any snow accumulations, but this may transition to a bit of freezing drizzle as we go through this evening. Total accumulations will generally be on the lighter side, but enough to create slippery roads and travel headaches. Most places are look at a few inches in general, while the best chances to pick up three or more inches should be in far southern counties where the snow has an earlier start.

Expected snowfall through Tuesday evening
Expected snowfall through Tuesday evening(WEAU)

Once this system exits tonight, drier air will allow for partial clearing and it will get cold again with readings back down in the single digits to start our Wednesday morning. There will be a chance for some flurries on Thursday, otherwise these final days of 2021 should be just cold and mainly dry.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec....
US officials recommend shorter COVID isolation, quarantine
FILE- Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers speaks during a news conference Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in...
Evers promises to fight election constitutional amendment
Both men are being held at the Chippewa County Jail awaiting charges from the Chippewa County...
Two men accused of stealing catalytic converters taken into custody in Lake Hallie
Luke Oeltjenbruns, 61, faces charges for the alleged attacks on the police officer and the...
Man who attacked worker over mask must serve year in prison

Latest News

SportScene 13 - Monday
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ 10
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ 10
Pablo Testing
COVID Testing Available at Pablo Center
Mask
Doctors Recommend N95 & Surgical Masks