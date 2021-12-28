Advertisement

Child support worker arrested for allegedly taking bribes

(Gray Television)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 1:32 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Investigators are probing whether a Milwaukee County child support worker cleared dozens of liens for unpaid support in exchange for bribes.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports the worker was arrested in September at the county courthouse. An investigation is ongoing and prosecutors say they don’t expect to file charges until sometime next year.

According to court documents, the worker’s duties included negotiating lien payments with parents who owed support and to release liens when payments were made.

The worker told investigators she took $50 payments to clear liens, with the money often coming from two towing companies that couldn’t destroy or sell vehicles with active child support liens.

Records show she twice released liens against her son as well.

