Evers: Voters should decide if Milwaukee DA keeps job

Darrell Brooks, left, speaks with a lawyer during his initial appearance, Tuesday, Nov. 23,...
Darrell Brooks, left, speaks with a lawyer during his initial appearance, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021 in Waukesha County Court in Waukesha, Wis. Prosecutors in Wisconsin have charged Brooks with intentional homicide in the deaths of at least five people who were killed when an SUV was driven into a Christmas parade.(Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, Pool)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers says voters should decided whether Milwaukee County’s top prosecutor keeps his job.

A group of Milwaukee taxpayers has filed a complaint with Evers demanding he remove District Attorney John Chisholm from his post.

Chisholm has taken intense criticism for allowing his office to recommend $1,000 cash bail for Darrell Brooks after he allegedly ran over the mother of his child with his SUV.

Days after he posted the bail he allegedly drove the SUV through a Waukesha Christmas parade, killing six people.

Evers told WDJT-TV in a year-end interview that his office will investigate if the complaint is verified but he’d rather the voters decide Chisholm’s fate rather than “kick someone out of office.”

