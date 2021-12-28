Advertisement

Get rid of cloth mask and upgrade, health professionals say

Experts are urging people to get rid of the cloth mask and upgrade to a N95 or disposable surgical mask(KTTC)
By Dazia Cummings
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 8:12 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Once again a change in guidance with face masks. While Omicron is proving to be a contagious COVID-19 variant, health experts are urging people to consider upgrading to a N95 or a disposable surgical mask.

“Use the the surgical mask, use the N95 if you can get them and use them properly because you can prevent to getting COVID and omicron and to pass it to a loved one,” said Dr. Martha Hidalgo, an Internist with Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.

At the start of the pandemic, cloth masks were considered suitable because N95, and disposable surgical masks were not easily available due to extreme supply chain shortage. But now, that has changed.

Another mask health experts recommend is the KN95. While it has a similar name to the N95, Dr. Ashok Rai, the President and CEO at Prevea Health shares what makes them a little bit different.

“An N95 mask is one traditionally that you are fit tested for in other words you basically sit, they put a chamber over your head.. you’re wearing different sizes of N95.. you’re inhaling different particles and through your smell and knowing if that masks working for you or not. So you have a size after that and you wear that everyday. A KN95 mask is a multilayered mask that does sit closer to your face like a N95 but its generally not fit tested and is not as secure as a N95 would be,” he said.

Rai says combined with getting vaccinated and boosted, upgrading to a high-filtration mask will be key to enjoying a safer holiday season.

