Gundersen Tri-County announces new facility in Whitehall

WHITEHALL, Wis. (WEAU) - Gundersen Tri-County is planning to upgrade its hospital and clinic.

Gundersen has served Whitehall and its surrounding communities for more than 100 years, and has operated out of its current building for the past 60 years.

Administrator Joni Olson says health care has changed quite a bit during that time, which is the impetus for the new project.

“The new facility will have all private rooms and accommodations for in-patient care, for transitional care, for OR,” Olson detailed. “Our emergency room will be state-of-the-art with dedicated trauma rooms, and a facility that can easily accommodate all of the needs of these communities.”

Construction on the new hospital and a renovated clinic will get underway next spring.

Board Chair Dennis Stephenson says the project has been in the works since 2016, with the board giving its approval in April of this year.

Other locations in Whitehall were considered, but the board believes constructing the new facility on the same site as the current building is the best option.

“We looked at doing some remodeling of the old facility, but given the cost, and with the way that technology and the services that we provide have gone, we decided that it would be better for the community to go with new construction,” Stephenson explained.

The new Gundersen Tri-County campus will include a helipad landing zone, an ambulance and maintenance building, a 13-apartment assisted living facility, and will be 68,000 square feet.

The current hospital will be in operation until the new one is built, at which time the old building will be turned into a parking lot.

Administrators say the project is necessary in order to provide the highest quality care to the more than 19,000 patients Gundersen serves.

“Primary care is essential to all ages of populations, whether they’re pediatric to geriatric,” Olson explained. “Emergencies happen, and you need that excellent care close to home to be able to respond to those accidents or traumas, and when you’re fifty miles away from a tertiary center, you need that care close to home.”

A groundbreaking for the new facility is slated for March 2022.

The hospital is expected to open in August 2023.

