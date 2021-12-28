Advertisement

Kwik Trip chain poised to open 800th store

(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 9:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLMEN, Wis. - Convenience store chain Kwik Trip is poised to open its 800th store this week. The La Crosse Tribune reports the chain is set to open the milestone store in Holmen at 5 a.m. on Thursday.

The store will be about 9,000-square-feet and will feature a car wash and a grocery market with fresh food delivered daily.

The La Crosse-based retailer employs more than 32,000 employees across Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec....
US officials recommend shorter COVID isolation, quarantine
Both men are being held at the Chippewa County Jail awaiting charges from the Chippewa County...
Two men accused of stealing catalytic converters taken into custody in Lake Hallie
Luke Oeltjenbruns, 61, faces charges for the alleged attacks on the police officer and the...
Man who attacked worker over mask must serve year in prison
Packers logo
Packers place four players on reserve/COVID-19 list

Latest News

End of year numbers reveal Iowa farm land values hit near 80 year high
(FILE) UW Health frontline staff putting on personal protective equipment (PPE).
"Very full" UW Health warns it's running out of room, medical staff stretched thin
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers discusses the importance of tourism to the state during a stop in...
Evers’ Office: Newest pardons mark new high for contemporary governors
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Hello Wisconsin (12/28/21)