Man stabbed during altercation in Rice Lake

An officer treated a man for a stab wound to his back until paramedics arrived and took the man to a medical facility.(Associated Press)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RICE LAKE, Wis. (WEAU) - On Thursday, Dec. 23 at 7:05 p.m., authorities responded to an apartment complex on the City’s south side for a fight in progress.

Initial reports indicated that one person had been stabbed in the altercation.

Upon arrival, it was discovered the suspects in the fight had left the scene. An officer treated a man for a stab wound to his back until paramedics arrived and took the man to a medical facility.

The suspects were identified by a witness to the altercation, and were arrested in Ridgeland, Wis. by the Barron County Sheriff’s Department.

The offenders in this case were three juveniles. No further information will be released at this time.

