Minnesota tops 1 million COVID cases since start of pandemic

[FILE] Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz provides an update on the state's next steps to respond to...
[FILE] Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz provides an update on the state's next steps to respond to COVID-19 during a news conference on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 in St. Paul, Minn.(Star Tribune Photo/Glen Stubbe via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 8:37 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota has topped a million cases of the coronavirus since the pandemic began in March of 2020.

The state Department of Health confirmed 4,155 new cases, lifting the total number of infections to 1,000,361.

The figures released Monday do not include cases from the holiday weekend, which are expected to be updated Tuesday. Minnesota’s case count includes nearly 12,800 people who have become infected with COVID-19 more than once.

Johns Hopkins University researchers report that there has been 703 new virus cases per 100,000 people in Minnesota over the past two weeks. That ranks 21st in the country for new cases per capita.

