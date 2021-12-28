Minnesota tops 1 million COVID cases since start of pandemic

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota has topped a million cases of the coronavirus since the pandemic began in March of 2020.

The state Department of Health confirmed 4,155 new cases, lifting the total number of infections to 1,000,361.

The figures released Monday do not include cases from the holiday weekend, which are expected to be updated Tuesday. Minnesota’s case count includes nearly 12,800 people who have become infected with COVID-19 more than once.

Johns Hopkins University researchers report that there has been 703 new virus cases per 100,000 people in Minnesota over the past two weeks. That ranks 21st in the country for new cases per capita.

