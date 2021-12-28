Advertisement

Omicron takes hold in Wisconsin as COVID-19 deaths, cases surge

Public Health Madison Dane County shared that over the last month daily cases are in a steady...
Public Health Madison Dane County shared that over the last month daily cases are in a steady decline.(NBC)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As COVID-19 surges following the holiday weekend in Wisconsin, cases of the Omicron variant are taking hold of a chunk of December’s cases.

According to the Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene, Omicron makes up one in five COVID-19 cases tested for variants so far this December. Four hundred and eleven cases of Omicron have been detected in the last 30 days in Wisconsin.

Nearly 20% of cases tested in Wisconsin in December were identified as the Omicron variant.
Nearly 20% of cases tested in Wisconsin in December were identified as the Omicron variant.(Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene)

With the exception of one case of Omicron identified in November, all of the cases of this latest variant of concern have been identified this month.

While Omicron is beginning to pick up pace in the state this month, the Delta strain makes up 80% of cases tested. The state laboratory reports 2,351 cases of the Delta variant have been detected in the past month here in Wisconsin.

The Department of Health Services’ COVID-19 dashboard indicates 5,758 cases of the coronavirus were confirmed Tuesday. This brings the seven-day rolling average up in the state to 3,622.

So far this month, DHS reports 93,355 cases total.  Wisconsin is likely to hit 100,000 cases for December before the month is up. There have been 973,096 cases since the start of the pandemic.

DHS notes Tuesday that 52 people have died from COVID-19, 47 of which were in the past 30 days. The new seven-day average for COVID-19 deaths in Wisconsin hit 23 Tuesday, meaning the state will likely reach 10,000 total COVID-19 deaths Wednesday.

In all, 9,980 Wisconsinites with COVID-19 have died.

Around 61.8% of Wisconsinites have received their first COVID-19 vaccine and 58% have completed their COVID-19 vaccine series. More than one in five children ages 5-11 in Wisconsin have received at least their first shot in their two-dose series.

So far this week, 6,470 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to Wisconsin residents. Around 1.5 million booster shots have also been given out to date.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both men are being held at the Chippewa County Jail awaiting charges from the Chippewa County...
Two men accused of stealing catalytic converters taken into custody in Lake Hallie
People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec....
US officials recommend shorter COVID isolation, quarantine
Luke Oeltjenbruns, 61, faces charges for the alleged attacks on the police officer and the...
Man who attacked worker over mask must serve year in prison
The entire area is under a Winter Weather Advisory with snow likely Tuesday.
Slippery travel through the evening commute as snow tapers off
Kwik Trip chain poised to open 800th store

Latest News

The entire area is under a Winter Weather Advisory with snow likely Tuesday.
Slippery travel through the evening commute as snow tapers off
An officer treated a man for a stab wound to his back until paramedics arrived and took the man...
Man stabbed during altercation in Rice Lake
Flags to fly at half-staff Wednesday for Wisconsin firefighter
Christopher Anderson booking photo
Onedia County murder suspect pleads not guilty