Omicron takes hold in Wisconsin as COVID-19 deaths, cases surge

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As COVID-19 surges following the holiday weekend in Wisconsin, cases of the Omicron variant are taking hold of a chunk of December’s cases.

According to the Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene, Omicron makes up one in five COVID-19 cases tested for variants so far this December. Four hundred and eleven cases of Omicron have been detected in the last 30 days in Wisconsin.

Nearly 20% of cases tested in Wisconsin in December were identified as the Omicron variant. (Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene)

With the exception of one case of Omicron identified in November, all of the cases of this latest variant of concern have been identified this month.

While Omicron is beginning to pick up pace in the state this month, the Delta strain makes up 80% of cases tested. The state laboratory reports 2,351 cases of the Delta variant have been detected in the past month here in Wisconsin.

The Department of Health Services’ COVID-19 dashboard indicates 5,758 cases of the coronavirus were confirmed Tuesday. This brings the seven-day rolling average up in the state to 3,622.

So far this month, DHS reports 93,355 cases total. Wisconsin is likely to hit 100,000 cases for December before the month is up. There have been 973,096 cases since the start of the pandemic.

DHS notes Tuesday that 52 people have died from COVID-19, 47 of which were in the past 30 days. The new seven-day average for COVID-19 deaths in Wisconsin hit 23 Tuesday, meaning the state will likely reach 10,000 total COVID-19 deaths Wednesday.

In all, 9,980 Wisconsinites with COVID-19 have died.

Around 61.8% of Wisconsinites have received their first COVID-19 vaccine and 58% have completed their COVID-19 vaccine series. More than one in five children ages 5-11 in Wisconsin have received at least their first shot in their two-dose series.

So far this week, 6,470 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to Wisconsin residents. Around 1.5 million booster shots have also been given out to date.

