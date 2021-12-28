Advertisement

Parenting classes offered for CFASD parents

Chris Peterson, "The Parenting Professor" will facilitate parenting classes for parents in the Chippewa Falls School District(WEAU)
By Judy Clark
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -

A six part parenting program is being offered for free to Chippewa Falls Area School District parents. Chris Peterson, also known as the “Parenting Professor” will facilitate the “Parenting the Love and Logic Way” program. Online classes will be offered January 9, 16, 23, 30, February 6, and 13 from 4-6 p.m. A zoom link will be emailed to registrants prior to the first session.

Parents are asked to register by January 1 to guarantee the seat and workbook.

