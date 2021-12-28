Advertisement

Prosecutors have charged 60-plus people in Kenosha protests

A sign which reads "Kenosha Strong" hangs next to a shophouse that was burnt during protests in...
A sign which reads "Kenosha Strong" hangs next to a shophouse that was burnt during protests in August over a police shooting, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. The trouble in Kenosha began on Aug. 23 when a Kenosha police officer, responding to a call about a domestic dispute, was caught on video shooting Jacob Blake repeatedly in the back at close range. Blake, a Black man, survived but is partially paralyzed. The August shootings have spurred a spike in political involvement in Kenosha, with the formation of activism and waves of new voters signing up. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)(Wong Maye-E | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) - Prosecutors have now charged more than 60 people in connection with offenses committed during protests against police brutality and racism in Kenosha last year.

Lee Newspapers reported Tuesday that Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley’s office has filed more than 90 separate charges, including 70 felonies and 18 misdemeanors.

Six cases involved juveniles. The felony counts ranged from burglary to making threats against police or National Guard troops.

Demonstrations began in August after a white police officer shot Jacob Blake during a domestic disturbance. Blake survived his wounds but is paralyzed from the waist down.

Kyle Rittenhouse shot three protesters, killing two, during one of the protests. He was acquitted of multiple charges in November.

