Tomah Health to suspend Urgent Care beginning Jan. 1

TOMAH, Wis. (WEAU) - Tomah Health is suspending its Urgent Care beginning Jan. 1 due to extremely high patient demand caused in part by large numbers of COVID-19 patients.

According to a release from Tomah Health, Tomah Health Emergency Services Director, Suzanne Downing DNP, RN says the suspension of Urgent Care services will allow staff to provide care to an extremely high number of emergency department cases.

“We continue to see record numbers in our Emergency Department which has put a strain on the care provided to emergency patients,” Downing said. “The record patient volumes are a mix of illnesses including COVID patients who are coming into our Emergency Department.”

Urgent Care is normally provided at Tomah Health to patients with non-life threatening illnesses or injuries from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., seven days a week without an appointment.

“Because of the extremely high patient volumes we are suspending our Urgent Care to allow staff to focus on emergency cases,” Downing said.

Downing also says the Emergency Department has experienced more than 90 patients per day as of late. Downing is unsure how long the Urgent Care suspension will last. In the meantime, Downing says patients with minor injuries or illnesses can be seen at the hospital’s Warrens Clinic, which continues to see patients Monday - Friday from 9:00 a.m. -6:00 p.m. Patients can schedule an appointment by contacting the Warrens Clinic located off Interstate 94 on County Highway EW at 101 Unity Drive by calling (608)377-8792.

Tomah Health says they have been dealing with the challenge of finding available ICU beds in light of shortages across the state caused in part to rising COVID-19 cases.

Hospital Chief Nursing Officer, Tracy Myhre MSN, RN, said the critical access hospital provides emergency and urgent care but not an ICU unit, which has been challenging.

“When we have patients who require ICU level of care, we look to tertiary centers throughout the state to take those patients. We have seen an increase in patients that are requiring ICU care and are having a difficult time finding ICU beds; but we are adapting to the situation,” Myhre said.

