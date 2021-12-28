Two men accused of stealing catalytic converters taken into custody in Lake Hallie

LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two men were taken into custody Sunday after Lake Hallie Police officers found a stolen catalytic converter and meth in their vehicle.

According to the Lake Hallie Police Department, officers stopped a vehicle leaving Wisconsin Auto Auction on County Highway P at about 8:15 p.m. Sunday and saw a catalytic converter that had been cut from a vehicle underneath a jacket in the back seat.

During the stop, officers also found power tools, head lamps, ski masks and other items in the vehicle. A suspected meth pipe was also found during the search. The two men, 29-year-old Ryan Deveau and 35-year-old Timothy Cox, both of Eau Claire, were taken into custody and recommended for several charges, including possession of meth and drug paraphernalia, criminal damage to property and theft from a motor vehicle. Deveau is recommended for 10 counts of bail jumping for open cases in Chippewa, Dunn and Eau Claire counties that include theft and drug charges, while Cox is held on a probation violation after receiving three years of probation in a plea deal involving several Eau Claire County theft- and drug-related charges earlier this year.

Both men are being held at the Chippewa County Jail awaiting charges from the Chippewa County District Attorney’s Office.

