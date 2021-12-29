Advertisement

3 lions test positive for COVID-19 in New Orleans zoo

Audubon Zoo male lion cubs, Haji and Asani, celebrate their first birthday. January 11,...
Audubon Zoo male lion cubs, Haji and Asani, celebrate their first birthday. January 11, 2021 Audubon Zoo(Audubon Zoo)
By WVUE News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 2:13 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) - Three African lions at the Audubon Zoo in New Orleans tested positive for COVID-19.

Zookeepers say the lions, Arnold, Kali, and Asani were coughing and had nasal discharge, WVUE reported.

Arnold
Arnold(Audubon Zoo)
Lioness Kali
Lioness Kali(Audubon Zoo)

Authorities said the lions appear to be doing well and are currently being quarantined in their habitat.

The zoo is in the process of testing the three other lions.

Most likely, the lions were exposed to an asymptomatic keeper, officials say.

Copyright 2021 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kwik Trip chain poised to open 800th store
Danielle Morgan, 37, was killed in a single-car crash coming home from last minute shopping on...
Single mother dies in Christmas Eve car crash, leaving behind 5 children
An officer treated a man for a stab wound to his back until paramedics arrived and took the man...
Man stabbed during altercation in Rice Lake
Both men are being held at the Chippewa County Jail awaiting charges from the Chippewa County...
Two men accused of stealing catalytic converters taken into custody in Lake Hallie

Latest News

A mother reported Alexa told her child to plug in a phone charger about halfway into a wall...
Alexa reportedly told child to touch penny to outlet, mom says
Multiple crashes near Eau Claire, Wis. closed Interstate 94 on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021.
Wis. State Patrol responds to hundreds of traffic incidents in 24-hour span
Eau Claire I-94 Crash 12/29/2021
Crashes close I-94 eastbound southeast of Eau Claire Wednesday morning
The Great Rivers United Way says nearly 2,000 Afghans currently housed at Fort McCoy are...
Great Rivers United Way calls Afghan School Drive ‘a big success’