Authorities respond to I-94 crash involving two semis Wednesday afternoon

Authorities say crews will work Wednesday night to remove all debris.
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
OSSEO, Wis. (WEAU) - No injuries are reported after two semi-trucks crashed into each other Wednesday afternoon on I-94.

According to Wisconsin State Patrol, the crash took place near mile marker 95, which is located between Osseo and Northfield.

One truck went off a steep embankment. Weather was not believed to be a factor in the crash. Authorities say crews will work Wednesday night to remove all debris.

The driver who hit the other was not taken into custody, and whether the driver will be cited or not is not known at this time.

All lanes are currently open.

