Bucks win 4th straight behind 28 from Antetokounmpo

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) heads on to the court against the Orlando...
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) heads on to the court against the Orlando Magic during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)(Scott Audette | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 10:51 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - Giannis Antetokounmpo had 28 points, Bobby Portis scored 17 of his 19 points in the first half and the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Orlando Magic 127-110 on Tuesday night. Milwaukee has won four in a row and five of its last seven. Khris Middleton scored 21 points for the Bucks, while Jrue Holiday chipped in 18 points and 10 assists. Orlando rookie forward Franz Wagner scored 27 of his career-best 38 points in the second half. He made 12 of 20 shots and 4 of 8 3s.

12/28/2021 9:39:13 PM (GMT -6:00)

