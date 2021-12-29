Celebrating the new year with beef tenderloin

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Angie Horkan, with the Wisconsin Beef Council, shares recipes for beef tenderloin

BEEF TENDERLOIN WITH CRANBERRY-BALSAMIC COMPOTE

Beef Tenderloin:

3-pound beef Tenderloin Roast, trimmed of excess fat

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 ½ teaspoons coarse salt

¾ teaspoon coarsely ground black pepper

3 sprigs fresh thyme

1 sprig fresh rosemary

Cranberry Balsamic Compote:

3 cups fresh or frozen cranberries

1 medium honey crisp apple, cored and diced

¼ cup unsweetened dried cranberries

1-inch piece fresh ginger, peeled and grated

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

6 tablespoons granulated sugar, brown sugar or honey

3 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

Zest and juice of 3 medium oranges

¼ teaspoon coarse salt

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Heat the olive oil in a large cast iron or oven-safe skillet to medium-high. Season the Roast on all sides with salt and black pepper. Place the Roast in the skillet and cook 2-3 minute per side, until the entire exterior has a browned crust.

Place the thyme and rosemary sprigs in the oil next to the Tenderloin Roast and transfer to the oven. Roast 10-15 minutes or until a thermometer inserted into the center of the roast reads 140 degrees (the Tenderloin will carryover cook about 5 degrees to reach 145 degrees after being removed from the oven). Place aluminum foil over the pan and let rest 10-15 minutes. Transfer to a cutting board and slice.

In a medium saucepan, combine the cranberries, apple, dried cranberries, honey, balsamic vinegar, ginger, cinnamon, salt and orange zest and juice. Heat to medium and bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to low and simmer 10-12 minutes, stirring frequently, until the cranberries burst and most of the liquid is evaporated. Remove from the heat and let slightly cool.

Divide the Tenderloin Roast slices onto plates and spoon the herb-infused olive oil on top. Spoon cranberry balsamic chutney and serve with a side of cauliflower mashed potatoes and green beans. Serve immediately.

-------

BEEF CROSTINI WITH PARMESAN CRISPS AND BALSAMIC DRIZZLE

INGREDIENTS:

2 beef Strip Steak, Boneless, cut 1 inch thick (about 1-1/4 pounds)

1/4 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese

3/4 teaspoon all-purpose flour

12 slices thin white bread, crusts removed

1-1/2 teaspoons coarse grind black pepper

4 ounces light garlic and herb cheese spread, slightly softened

1 tablespoon balsamic syrup

24 leaves arugula leaves

COOKING:

Heat oven to 350°F. Combine Parmesan cheese and flour in small bowl; toss to mix well. Spray baking sheet with nonstick cooking spray. Sprinkle Parmesan mixture evenly into 8-inch circle on baking sheet. Bake in center of 350°F oven 6 to 8 minutes or until melted and light brown. Cool 2 minutes on baking sheet, then remove to wire rack to cool completely. Break into 24 irregular-shaped pieces. Set aside.

Press pepper evenly onto beef steaks. Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Place steaks in skillet; cook top loin steaks 12 to 15 minutes for medium rare turning occasionally. Carve steaks into thin slices.

Meanwhile, spread 1 teaspoon cheese spread onto each bread piece; top with 2 to 3 steak slices. Drizzle balsamic syrup over beef; top with Parmesan crisp and arugula leaf.

