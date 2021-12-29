Chippewa Falls High School senior twins gifted new car

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The season of giving may be over for many, but two Chippewa Falls brothers got one final gift to end 2021 on a high note. The surprise will help the siblings get from point A to point B a whole lot easier.

“Everything just went right over our heads and didn’t expect anything to happen,” Michael Bassett said.

With the help of their peers and teachers, Chippewa Falls High School senior twins Nick and Michael Bassett were presented with a brand new car on Wednesday.

“We had no idea this was coming,” Nick said. “Like, our step-dad told us like this was supposed to be an appointment, but it turns out we got ourselves a car.”

The car was donated by Chippewa Valley Mazda and Ken Vance Automotive as part of their 60 days of giving.

“We look for reasons in the community that people know where there’s an opportunity or a place where there’s a need for somebody to have basic reliable transportation that will give them the opportunity to open new doors and new things for them,” Bill Bertrand, owner of CV Mazda and Ken Vance Automotive said.

After learning Nick and Michael walk to and from school and to work, their orchestra teacher says she took a shot in the dark and nominated them to win some new wheels.

“Last July, the boys lost their mom suddenly and this year I’ve just been keeping tabs on them and asking what can I help you with, what can I help you with,” Molly Malone, Chippewa Falls High School orchestra teacher said. “I guess I found out that the boys had been walking, especially, home from school which is over 3 miles and they had been doing this quite often.

Malone said it came as a huge surprise to see that the Bassett brothers won.

“I could not believe I received the call that they were finalists, it just blew me away,” Malone said. “This will help them so much.”

Bertrand says picking the boys was a no-brainer.

“In their situation, they didn’t have the opportunity to have access to a vehicle and they were doing the rights things,” Bertrand said. “Walking to work every day, these kids go to school, they’re great students, they go home, go to work, walk to work every day and you know I think this opens doors for them.”

The boys believe their mom would be proud and happy of their accomplishments and this grand act of kindness.

“Like, when we had our concerts, I would sometimes imagine that she’s somewhere watching us and just watching us play and all this other stuff too,” Michael said.

“It’s nice that people really do care about us,” Nick said.

Nick and Michael hope to be able to take the care home at the end of January once they get their driver’s licenses.

Bertrand says the twins are the first high school students to be selected in a decade of giving.

