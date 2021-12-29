Advertisement

Crash closes I-94 eastbound southeast of Eau Claire Wednesday morning

(WMTV)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 9:07 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF WASHINGTON (EAU CLAIRE COUNTY), Wis. (WEAU) - A crash on eastbound Interstate 94 southeast of Eau Claire is affecting traffic.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, there were at least two crashes near mile marker 74, which is about four miles southeast of the Highway 53/I-94 interchange in Eau Claire in the Town of Washington, which caused traffic delays Wednesday morning requiring the Interstate to be closed at Highway 53.

A possible detour would be to exit I-94 eastbound at Highway 53 to go south to Foster and then get back on to I-94.

The crash was first reported at 8:50 a.m. Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kwik Trip chain poised to open 800th store
Danielle Morgan, 37, was killed in a single-car crash coming home from last minute shopping on...
Single mother dies in Christmas Eve car crash, leaving behind 5 children
Both men are being held at the Chippewa County Jail awaiting charges from the Chippewa County...
Two men accused of stealing catalytic converters taken into custody in Lake Hallie
Experts are urging people to get rid of the cloth mask and upgrade to a N95 or disposable...
Get rid of cloth mask and upgrade, health professionals say

Latest News

Brookview Acres in Fairchild, WI.
Farm Bill disaster relief to be addressed in 2022
ag chat 12-29
AG CHAT 12-29
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Hello Wisconsin (12/29/21)
Will Boser hits a three vs. Appleton East
SportScene 13 for Monday, December 28th