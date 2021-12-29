Crash closes I-94 eastbound southeast of Eau Claire Wednesday morning

TOWN OF WASHINGTON (EAU CLAIRE COUNTY), Wis. (WEAU) - A crash on eastbound Interstate 94 southeast of Eau Claire is affecting traffic.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, there were at least two crashes near mile marker 74, which is about four miles southeast of the Highway 53/I-94 interchange in Eau Claire in the Town of Washington, which caused traffic delays Wednesday morning requiring the Interstate to be closed at Highway 53.

A possible detour would be to exit I-94 eastbound at Highway 53 to go south to Foster and then get back on to I-94.

The crash was first reported at 8:50 a.m. Wednesday.

