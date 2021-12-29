Advertisement

DHS backs CDC’s recommendation on shorter COVID isolation, quarantine periods

(NBC12)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 9:49 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s latest update of its COVID-19 isolation and quarantine periods, Wisconsin health officials announced Tuesday that they were backing the new guidance.

Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake says her agency supports the new policy based on knowledge right now around COVID-19 and the new Omicron variant.

The CDC shortened the recommended length of isolation from 10 days to five days for people with COVID-19 who have no symptoms, followed by five days of wearing a mask.

“If you are a person who has been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 and you are unvaccinated, or are more than six months out from your second mRNA dose or more than two months after the J&J vaccine and have not yet gotten a booster, you should quarantine – stay home and completely away from others – for five days followed by strict mask use for an additional five days,” Timberlake said.

Those who are following current vaccine recommendations do not need to quarantine, but should wear a mask for 10 days while around other people.

Timberlake also urged the public to get tested five days after their exposure to someone who tested positive for the coronavirus, regardless of vaccinations status.

“Increased testing will help us identify any cases of Omicron quickly so that we can learn more about this latest variant and get an accurate picture of disease activity in our state,” Timberlake said.

DHS urges the public to get the COVID-19 vaccine and booster if they are eligible, as well as wearing a mask indoors.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kwik Trip chain poised to open 800th store
Danielle Morgan, 37, was killed in a single-car crash coming home from last minute shopping on...
Single mother dies in Christmas Eve car crash, leaving behind 5 children
Both men are being held at the Chippewa County Jail awaiting charges from the Chippewa County...
Two men accused of stealing catalytic converters taken into custody in Lake Hallie
Experts are urging people to get rid of the cloth mask and upgrade to a N95 or disposable...
Get rid of cloth mask and upgrade, health professionals say

Latest News

Will Boser hits a three vs. Appleton East
SportScene 13 for Monday, December 28th
SportScene 13 Tuesday (12/28/21)
SportScene 13 Tuesday (12/28/21)
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ 10
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ 10
Public Health Madison Dane County shared that over the last month daily cases are in a steady...
Omicron takes hold in Wisconsin as COVID-19 deaths, cases surge