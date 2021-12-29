Advertisement

Eau Claire Police arrest man stuck in bush with bag of cocaine

(WEAU)
By Associated Press and WEAU 13 News
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 11:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (AP, WEAU) — Police in Eau Claire have arrested a man who allegedly got stuck in a bush with a bag of cocaine on Christmas morning.

25-year-old David Lunde of Prescott was charged on Monday in Eau Claire County Circuit Court with possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, resisting an officer and carrying a concealed weapon, all as a repeat offender.

According to the criminal complaint, an officer noticed a vehicle with a burned-out tail light make an improper turn early Christmas morning. After a chase the vehicle stopped and Lunde and another man got out and fled on foot. Lunde jumped into a bush and couldn’t get out. An officer had to pull him free and found a bag containing 25 grams of cocaine in Lunde’s pocket.

Lunde posted a $1,500 cash bond on Monday with conditions that he maintains absolute sobriety and stay out of bars and taverns, according to court records. Lunde is due back in court on Feb. 21.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved. Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kwik Trip chain poised to open 800th store
Danielle Morgan, 37, was killed in a single-car crash coming home from last minute shopping on...
Single mother dies in Christmas Eve car crash, leaving behind 5 children
An officer treated a man for a stab wound to his back until paramedics arrived and took the man...
Man stabbed during altercation in Rice Lake
Both men are being held at the Chippewa County Jail awaiting charges from the Chippewa County...
Two men accused of stealing catalytic converters taken into custody in Lake Hallie

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (12/29/21)
Biologists said the find was surprising because a hydroelectric dam built in 1907 divided the...
Biologists discover rare mussels in St. Croix River
Investigation indicates a semi unit was slowing in a traffic backup from prior crashes due to...
1 person dead after crash in La Crosse County
According to a release from HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, these names were part of the 723 babies...
Top baby names at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in 2021