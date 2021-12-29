Eau Claire Police arrest man stuck in bush with bag of cocaine

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (AP, WEAU) — Police in Eau Claire have arrested a man who allegedly got stuck in a bush with a bag of cocaine on Christmas morning.

25-year-old David Lunde of Prescott was charged on Monday in Eau Claire County Circuit Court with possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, resisting an officer and carrying a concealed weapon, all as a repeat offender.

According to the criminal complaint, an officer noticed a vehicle with a burned-out tail light make an improper turn early Christmas morning. After a chase the vehicle stopped and Lunde and another man got out and fled on foot. Lunde jumped into a bush and couldn’t get out. An officer had to pull him free and found a bag containing 25 grams of cocaine in Lunde’s pocket.

Lunde posted a $1,500 cash bond on Monday with conditions that he maintains absolute sobriety and stay out of bars and taverns, according to court records. Lunde is due back in court on Feb. 21.

