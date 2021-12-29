Advertisement

Frozen road law takes effect Thursday in northern Wisconsin

Frozen road
Frozen road(WSAW)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) -- Wisconsin’s frozen road law takes effect on Dec. 30 at 12:01 a.m. in Zone 1. Zone 1 includes US 8 along with numbered state and federal highways north of US 8.

Frozen Road Declaration in effect
Frozen Road Declaration in effect(Wisconsin DOT)

The frozen road law allows vehicles hauling abrasives or salt for highway winter maintenance and certain forest products to carry more weight. The seasonal weight restriction program is one way to protect Wisconsin’s investments in roads.

WisDOT and county highway personnel monitor temperature forecasts, along with frost tubes - liquid-filled devices under pavement - to help determine when roads are adequately frozen to accommodate heavier loads.

The declaration is issued once the ground under highway pavement is frozen to a depth of at least 18-inches, allowing the maximum gross weight for trucks hauling logs or salt and sand for maintaining roads in winter to go up to 98,000 pounds on vehicles with a minimum of five axles (from the normal 80,000 pounds). Special permits for hauling the increased weights are not required in Zone 1, however, vehicles must be legally licensed at 80,000 pounds to handle the increased weights.

The higher weight limits do not apply to county or local roads unless authorized by the local agency having maintenance authority. Also, higher weights may not be transported on any highways or bridges specifically posted for lower weight limits.

