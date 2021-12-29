Advertisement

Man taken into custody after allegedly firing crossbow at police in Wisconsin Dells

The Columbia County Emergency Response Team and the Sauk County Emergency Response Team were...
The Columbia County Emergency Response Team and the Sauk County Emergency Response Team were called in to assist.(Curt Lenz)
By Slone Salerno
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 5:45 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WMTV) - One man is in custody Wednesday morning after allegedly shooting a crossbow at police in Wisconsin Dells.

The Wisconsin Dells Police Dept. says around midnight the man barricaded himself and the woman inside a bedroom, claiming to be armed with a firearm. Police add the man threatened to shoot the woman.

The Columbia County Emergency Response Team and the Sauk County Emergency Response Team were called in to assist.

Police say after several hours of using a negotiator in an attempt to get the woman out safely and the man to surrender, negotiations broke down at about 5:30 a.m.

The Emergency Response Teams from Columbia and Sauk Co. then entered the home to retrieve the woman. During this, police say the man shot a crossbow at one of the team members.

Using ‘less lethal’ options, the man was subdued and taken into custody by officials.

The woman was safely retrieved from home.

There are no reports of injuries.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kwik Trip chain poised to open 800th store
Danielle Morgan, 37, was killed in a single-car crash coming home from last minute shopping on...
Single mother dies in Christmas Eve car crash, leaving behind 5 children
An officer treated a man for a stab wound to his back until paramedics arrived and took the man...
Man stabbed during altercation in Rice Lake
Both men are being held at the Chippewa County Jail awaiting charges from the Chippewa County...
Two men accused of stealing catalytic converters taken into custody in Lake Hallie

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (12/29/21)
Biologists said the find was surprising because a hydroelectric dam built in 1907 divided the...
Biologists discover rare mussels in St. Croix River
Investigation indicates a semi unit was slowing in a traffic backup from prior crashes due to...
1 person dead after crash in La Crosse County
Eau Claire Police arrest man stuck in bush with bag of cocaine
According to a release from HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, these names were part of the 723 babies...
Top baby names at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in 2021