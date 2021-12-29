Advertisement

New City staff, nonprofits assisting La Crosse’s homeless population

Housing
Housing(WEAU)
By Alex Loroff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A recently established nonprofit and a new City staff member are joining the effort to help the homeless population in La Crosse.

“What I Need Now” (WINN) was started by Sue Graf to directly support people struggling to find housing.

“We are a mobile mission to unsheltered and homeless people,” Graf detailed. “We provide immediate relief for things that they need such as bottled water, food, socks, hand warmers, gloves, jackets, hats.”

Graf believes connecting with people on a personal level is the best way to give them the help they need.

“Once we can establish a rapport, then we’re able to ask more questions, find out are they seeking permanent shelter, are they just needing an overnight place,” Graf added.

After learning more about a person’s situation, WINN directs them towards the organizations that can assist them best.

That type of collaboration is exactly what La Crosse’s new Homeless Services Coordinator Brian Sampson is trying to establish.

“There’s not one agency or one partner that can do it all, we all need to come to the table together,” Sampson said. “We all have a very important role to play, and so it’s just figuring out what does that look like, and how can we all help one another.”

The position was created by the City to provide direct leadership over homeless assistance.

Sampson says there are many factors that can cause homelessness, but securing housing is the first step to treating those issues.

“That’s their number one priority is where am I going to lay my head tonight,” Sampson explained. “If they’re trying to figure that out, how can a person then work on addiction, or mental health, or trauma, or any of that.”

Sampson doesn’t think a single project will end homelessness, saying individualized solutions are going to be needed for each person.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple crashes near Eau Claire, Wis. closed Interstate 94 on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021.
Crashes close I-94 eastbound southeast of Eau Claire Wednesday morning
Kwik Trip chain poised to open 800th store
An officer treated a man for a stab wound to his back until paramedics arrived and took the man...
Man stabbed during altercation in Rice Lake
Danielle Morgan, 37, was killed in a single-car crash coming home from last minute shopping on...
Single mother dies in Christmas Eve car crash, leaving behind 5 children

Latest News

Chandler Halderson appears in court Wednesday, Dec. 29 for a jury status hearing.
Chandler Halderson appears for final court hearing ahead of trial start
Orgs Receive $5k
11 Local Organizations Receive $5,000
Bellin Health and other local health care providers are rolling out the pediatric doses of...
White House: Navy medical team to start mission at Bellin Hospital Friday
Authorities say crews will work Wednesday night to remove all debris.
Authorities respond to I-94 crash involving two semis Wednesday afternoon