1 person dead after crash in La Crosse County

By Samantha Nitz
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead after a fatal crash in La Crosse County Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol Southwest Region DeForest Post, a crash occurred on I-90 westbound at mile marker 12 westbound in La Crosse County near West Salem on Tuesday at 1:55 p.m.

Investigation indicates a semi unit was slowing in a traffic backup from prior crashes due to the weather. The car was approaching the semi from the rear and was unable to slow in time to avoid the traffic in front of it. The car struck the semi in the rear and became trapped under the trailer.

Assisting agencies included La Crosse County Coroner, West Salem Fire Department, West Salem First Responders, West Salem Police Department, Bangor Police Department, and La Crosse County Sheriff.

