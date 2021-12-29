Police arrest man stuck in bush with bag of cocaine

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. - Police in Eau Claire have arrested a man who got stuck in a bush while allegedly in possession a bag of cocaine on Christmas morning. Prosecutors charged David Lunde, 25, of Prescott on Monday with multiple counts, including cocaine possession, resisting an officer and carrying a concealed weapon.

The Eau Claire Leader-Telegram reports that the criminal complaint states an officer noticed a vehicle with a burned-out tail light make an improper turn early Christmas morning.

After a chase the vehicle stopped and Lunde and another man got out and fled on foot. Lunde jumped into a bush and couldn’t get out. An officer had to pull him free and found a bag containing 25 grams of cocaine in Lunde’s pocket.

Lunde is free on $1,500 cash bond.

