Top baby names at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in 2021

According to a release from HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, these names were part of the 723 babies delivered by HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital Women and Infants Center in 2021.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU)- The top names given to babies born at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in 2021 are in, and Levi and Charlotte take the lead.

Below are the rankings.

Boys:

1. Tied for #1

•Levi

•Owen

2. Tied for #2

•Jack

•Jaxon

•Oliver

•William

3. Tied for #3

•Grant

•Rhett

•Theodore

•Vincent

Girls:

1. Charlotte

2. Evelyn

3. Ava

4. Parker

5. Oaklynn

6. Tied for #6

•Arabella

•Lauren

•Luna

•Rachel

According to a release from HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, these names were part of the 723 babies delivered by HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital Women and Infants Center in 2021.

“It is always such a joy to help families welcome little ones into the world and to know our staff is a small part of that journey,” Maria Green, Women and Infants Center manager, said.

For more information about HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital’s baby friendly initiative, the Women and Infants Center, and birthing options, call (715) 717-7666 or visit: www.hshs.org/sacredheart.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

