Two local food co-operatives completed their merger with a new sign

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two food co-operatives decided being together is better than being competitive. Just Local Food in downtown Eau Claire is now Menomonie Market Food Co-op.

In October, the co-op owners of Menomonie Market Food and Just Local Food decided to merge as one and 4,500 owners across the Chippewa Valley participated in the vote.

General Manager of Menomonie Food Market Co-op Crystal Halvorson says this is a big milestone for the business.

“It’s exciting to finish up this merging process because that means that we’ll be ready to turn our sites on the next steps which is to find a larger more sustainably built home in the Eau Claire regions so that we can continue growing our business and especially continue providing a market for all the really great local farms and food producers that are apart of the Chippewa Valley,” she said.

Going into the new year, the new co-op is looking to build a stronger local food system together.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.