Waukesha removes Christmas parade memorial

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — Officials in Waukesha have taken down a makeshift memorial honoring people who were killed and injured when an SUV plowed through the city’s Christmas parade in November.

The memorial in Veterans Park included crosses, flowers, candles, teddy bears and baseballs to honor 8-year-old Jackson Sparks, who was killed as he marched with his youth baseball team.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports city workers removed the items on Wednesday. Mayor Shawn Reilly called for a moment of silence when the work was finished.

The Waukesha County Historical Society plans to preserve some of the items, while others will become part of a permanent memorial.

