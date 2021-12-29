Advertisement

Waukesha removes Christmas parade memorial

A woman wipes away tears while visiting a memorial at Veteran's Park for the victims of...
A woman wipes away tears while visiting a memorial at Veteran's Park for the victims of Sunday's deadly Christmas parade crash in Waukesha, Wis., Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. On Sunday an SUV plowed into a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee, killing multiple people and injuring scores more. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)(Jeffrey Phelps | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — Officials in Waukesha have taken down a makeshift memorial honoring people who were killed and injured when an SUV plowed through the city’s Christmas parade in November.

The memorial in Veterans Park included crosses, flowers, candles, teddy bears and baseballs to honor 8-year-old Jackson Sparks, who was killed as he marched with his youth baseball team.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports city workers removed the items on Wednesday. Mayor Shawn Reilly called for a moment of silence when the work was finished.

The Waukesha County Historical Society plans to preserve some of the items, while others will become part of a permanent memorial.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple crashes near Eau Claire, Wis. closed Interstate 94 on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021.
Crashes close I-94 eastbound southeast of Eau Claire Wednesday morning
Kwik Trip chain poised to open 800th store
An officer treated a man for a stab wound to his back until paramedics arrived and took the man...
Man stabbed during altercation in Rice Lake
Danielle Morgan, 37, was killed in a single-car crash coming home from last minute shopping on...
Single mother dies in Christmas Eve car crash, leaving behind 5 children

Latest News

Evers made stops in all the counties in 2019 as well and was starting another round of visits...
Evers finishes another round of visits to Wisconsin counties
Multiple crashes near Eau Claire, Wis. closed Interstate 94 on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021.
Wis. State Patrol responds to hundreds of traffic incidents in 24-hour span
Eau Claire I-94 Crash 12/29/2021
Crashes close I-94 eastbound southeast of Eau Claire Wednesday morning
The Great Rivers United Way says nearly 2,000 Afghans currently housed at Fort McCoy are...
Great Rivers United Way calls Afghan School Drive ‘a big success’