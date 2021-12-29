Advertisement

White House: Navy medical team to start mission at Bellin Hospital Friday

Bellin Health and other local health care providers are rolling out the pediatric doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 23-person military medical team is scheduled to start its support mission at Bellin Hospital Friday, according to the White House.

This mission comes as the hospital faces capacity amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bellin is expected to discuss the mission Thursday during a news conference. Action 2 News will carry it live online and on our Facebook page. Stay tuned for updates.

The Navy personnel include doctors, nurses and respiratory therapists. They’re coming at the request of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which is also deploying teams to Michigan, Minnesota, Indiana, Colorado, Montana and New Mexico.

“While we are incredibly grateful to be receiving federal assistance, we know that this assistance is temporary,” said Chris Woleske, President and CEO of Bellin Health. “As a result, we are asking the community to work with us to stop the spread of COVID-19 by masking and getting vaccinated to ensure our hospitals and health systems can continue to provide high-quality care for all who need it.”

The team is expected to help for 30 days.

