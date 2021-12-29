Advertisement

Wis. State Patrol responds to hundreds of traffic incidents in 24-hour span

Multiple crashes near Eau Claire, Wis. closed Interstate 94 on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021.
Multiple crashes near Eau Claire, Wis. closed Interstate 94 on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021.(Jeff Ralph | WEAU)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 2:01 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin State Patrol says it responded to hundreds of traffic incidents in a 24-hour span from Tuesday to Wednesday, Dec. 28 to 29.

In a social media post Wednesday afternoon, the State Patrol said it handled 133 crash investigations, including one fatal crash and five crashes with injuries, as well as responding to calls for 136 slide-offs and 121 motorist assists statewide from 10 a.m. Dec. 28 to 10 a.m. Dec. 29.

One of the crashes with injuries was in Eau Claire County on Wednesday morning before 9 a.m., where multiple people were hurt after two semi versus car crashes on Interstate 94. I-94 was closed for about three hours while crews worked to help injured people and clear the crashes.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said that icy conditions caused by winter weather on Tuesday, including snow and freezing rain, was a factor in many of the incidents.

