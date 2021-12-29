Wis. State Patrol responds to hundreds of traffic incidents in 24-hour span

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin State Patrol says it responded to hundreds of traffic incidents in a 24-hour span from Tuesday to Wednesday, Dec. 28 to 29.

In a social media post Wednesday afternoon, the State Patrol said it handled 133 crash investigations, including one fatal crash and five crashes with injuries, as well as responding to calls for 136 slide-offs and 121 motorist assists statewide from 10 a.m. Dec. 28 to 10 a.m. Dec. 29.

One of the crashes with injuries was in Eau Claire County on Wednesday morning before 9 a.m., where multiple people were hurt after two semi versus car crashes on Interstate 94. I-94 was closed for about three hours while crews worked to help injured people and clear the crashes.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said that icy conditions caused by winter weather on Tuesday, including snow and freezing rain, was a factor in many of the incidents.

Winter weather impacted most of the state from December 28-29th. WSP responded to help after hundreds of incidents in the slippery conditions.



For information on current travel conditions and incidents, check @511WI #WIWX#SnowEqualsSlow#DriveForConditions pic.twitter.com/1URFWVZvgR — WI State Patrol (@wistatepatrol) December 29, 2021

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.