Chippewa Falls man arrested on suspicion of 5th OWI Wednesday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Chippewa Falls man is in custody after the Wisconsin State Patrol said he showed signs of impairment during a traffic stop Wednesday night.

37-year-old Milton Pahl was arrested after the State Patrol pulled him over on the North Crossing, or Highway 312, at 9:12 p.m. for a vehicle equipment violation.

During the stop, the State Patrol trooper had Pahl do a field sobriety test before arresting him on suspicion of operating while intoxicated. Pahl was taken to a hospital for a blood test and then to Eau Claire County Jail, where he is being held awaiting formal charges.

The State Patrol is recommending charges of OWI-5th offense, operating after revocation and failure to install an ignition interlock device.

