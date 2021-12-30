Coronavirus-related multisystem inflammatory syndrome confirmed in 2 Chippewa County children

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A pair of cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome have been confirmed in children in Chippewa County.

The Chippewa County Department of Public Health said Thursday that the children are ages three and 12.

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, or MIS-C, is rare but serious, according to Dr. Ken Johnson, Chief Medical Officer and Vice President of Clinical Operations of Western Wisconsin at Prevea Health. The condition is seen with COVID infection in children.

“It is related to severe inflammation and can affect many parts of the body,” Dr. Johnson said, who added that symptoms may include fever, vomiting, diarrhea, pain in the stomach as well as other symptoms. “If your child is severely sick with those symptoms, they should be evaluated immediately.”

Dr. Jeremy Forster, Pediatric & Adolescent Medicine at Mayo Clinic Health System, said the best way to protect against MIS-C and COVID-19 is to get vaccinated, wear a mask, practice physical distancing and to follow other public health virus mitigation strategies.

“We continue to see more and more young people contracting and spreading COVID-19, and we know MIS-C is a threat to our youngest community members,” Dr. Forster said.

The Chippewa County Department of Public Health said parents should seek medical care if their child is showing any severe MIS-C warning signs, such as trouble breathing, pain or pressure in the chest that does not go away, discolored lips or face, inability to wake up or stay awake, new confusion or severe abdominal pain.

For more information on MIS-C, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a health advisory for on May 14, 2020, you can visit the Wisconsin Department of Health Service’s website.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.