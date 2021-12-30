Doctors remind people to ring in the new year safely as Omicron spreads

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - For the second straight year, the nation is dealing with the coronavirus pandemic as the calendar turns to January.

Despite many people being vaccinated this year, the Omicron variant is spreading rapidly. That’s why doctors say it’s important celebrations don’t turn into super-spreaders.

The to minimize their chances of getting the virus, Marshfield Medical Center Eau Claire Dr. David Jones said people should limit their holiday parties to people they already spend the bulk of their time with.

“Just have the people that your close to instead of having a big party with 100 people there,” he said. “Just have the people that you know and have been around already. Over the last two years we’ve seen instances where people come home for the holidays and unfortunately infect people with COVID-19.”

Jones said he’s already seeing Omicron and the flu spreading rapidly throughout the Chippewa Valley. Large New Year’s gatherings could contribute to the problem.

He said those who must spend time with people outside their household should take virus safety precautions.

“Any chance you have to wash your hands, make sure you keep your face covered or nose and mouth covered, try and avoid touching your eyes, your mouth with your hand and try and avoid contact with others for right now until we get over this,” Jones said.

While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revised its isolation guidelines Monday for people who test positive for COVID-19, the agency’s director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, said people should still be cautious.

“This was really a way to tell people make sure you isolate in those first five days when you’re maximally infectious and, of course, wear a mask during those last five days to make sure that you don’t spread anything that might be left over to others,” she said.

Jones said since many people, especially those who are fully vaccinated, can feel little or no symptoms, it’s important everyone follow these guidelines and avoid large gatherings regardless of their vaccination status.

