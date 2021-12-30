Markquart Motors donates a total of $55,000 to 11 local non-profits

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Markquart Motors in Lake Hallie wraps up the year of giving back to the community by donating fifty-five thousand dollars to eleven local non-profit organizations.

This is the eighth year of Markquart Gives Back and the fourth year where the Chippewa Valley votes on where the donations go. Ten thousand votes were cast for more than three hundred organizations.

The Executive Manager Amy Dachel at Markquart Motors says the five thousand dollar donations are a small way to give back to the community.

“Markquart has been blessed by the support of the Chippewa Valley for over 50 years and so today we were able to gather some of the amazing organizations that help support the community and make it such a great place to live,” she said.

One of the eleven organizations was OutDoorMore Inc., which is working to rebuild Pinehurst Park on Eau Claire’s north side. This is the first time they have received the donation.

Andy Wians with OutDoorMore Inc says this donation puts them over their fundraising goal.

“This is a huge opportunity for us and we’re very grateful for everyone who voted for us,” he said. “Currently we are in a fundraising process where we are raising money to install the ski lift at Pinehurst Park. With this lift we’ll be able to allow skiing, snowboarding and snowtubing.”

Wians says the plan is to get the lift in the ground next spring and summer and have it operating by next winter season.

Markquart Gives Back 2021 winners are: Bob’s House for Dogs, LE Phillips Senior Center, Chippewa Valley Wildlife Rehabilitation, Eau Claire County Humane Association, Dunn County Humane Society, Chippewa County Humane Association, Pony Tales Refuge, Boys and Girls Club of the Greater Chippewa Valley, Pinehurst Park Project, and Hope Gospel Mission.

