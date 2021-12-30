Advertisement

Mayo Clinic asking patients and visitors to wear medical-grade masks in its facilities

(Audrius Merfeldas | WIFR)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (WEAU) - In an effort to mitigate spread of COVID-19 inside its facilities, Mayo Clinic Health System is asking all patients and visitors to wear surgical or procedural masks in its buildings.

Mayo Clinic said that it’s an effort to make sure a minimum standard is being met for face coverings and to help limit the spread of COVID-19 including the omicron variant.

In a news release, Mayo Clinic said that many people opt to wear single-layer cloth masks, neck gaiters or bandanas, which may not provide enough protection against COVID-19 spread. Patients and visitors at Mayo Clinic facilities will be offered a surgical or procedural mask when they go through screening or check in if they aren’t wearing a medical-grade mask.

Mayo Clinic said that COVID-19 vaccination, boosters, physical distancing, washing hands and wearing masks provide protection against the spread of COVID-19 including the omicron variant. More information about the mask request is available on Mayo Clinic’s website.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple crashes near Eau Claire, Wis. closed Interstate 94 on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021.
Crashes close I-94 eastbound southeast of Eau Claire Wednesday morning
Frozen road
Frozen road law takes effect Thursday in northern Wisconsin
Police arrest man stuck in bush with bag of cocaine
Eau Claire Police arrest man stuck in bush with bag of cocaine
Chippewa Falls High School senior twins gifted a new car
Chippewa Falls High School senior twins gifted new car
Authorities say crews will work Wednesday night to remove all debris.
Authorities respond to I-94 crash involving two semis Wednesday afternoon

Latest News

The United States is averaging more than 300,000 new COVID-19 cases a day, the highest it's...
More COVID tests approved as omicron bears down
Health officials are recommending that people cancel New Year’s Eve parties in response to the...
Family determined to host NYE party will test all guests for COVID
Number of at home testing kits dwindle amid Omicron surge
Pharmacies struggle to keep at-home-COVID-19 tests on shelves
Economists worry we're in for a weak start to 2022.
Will COVID crush economic recovery?