Mayo Clinic asking patients and visitors to wear medical-grade masks in its facilities

ROCHESTER, Minn. (WEAU) - In an effort to mitigate spread of COVID-19 inside its facilities, Mayo Clinic Health System is asking all patients and visitors to wear surgical or procedural masks in its buildings.

Mayo Clinic said that it’s an effort to make sure a minimum standard is being met for face coverings and to help limit the spread of COVID-19 including the omicron variant.

In a news release, Mayo Clinic said that many people opt to wear single-layer cloth masks, neck gaiters or bandanas, which may not provide enough protection against COVID-19 spread. Patients and visitors at Mayo Clinic facilities will be offered a surgical or procedural mask when they go through screening or check in if they aren’t wearing a medical-grade mask.

Mayo Clinic said that COVID-19 vaccination, boosters, physical distancing, washing hands and wearing masks provide protection against the spread of COVID-19 including the omicron variant. More information about the mask request is available on Mayo Clinic’s website.

